First octane shipment arrives in Bangladesh since outbreak of war

The responsibility for unloading and distributing the octane from the newly arrived vessel lies with the state-owned oil company Meghna Petroleum Limited.

Its Managing Director, Md. Shahirul Hasan, told Prothom Alo that there is currently no shortage of octane in the country, adding that with the arrival of another shipment, the unloading process is expected to be completed within two days.

Octane is primarily used as fuel for motorcycles, cars, and microbuses. Since the outbreak of war following the US and Israel’s attack on Iran on 28 February, a “shortage” of this fuel has been observed at various filling stations.

In many cases, motorists were unable to obtain octane even after waiting in queues for hours, while numerous stations displayed “No Octane” signs.