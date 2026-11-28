Global fashion retailers including Zara and H&M shifted nearly a tenth of their monthly orders from Bangladesh to other Asian manufacturing hubs in the first half of November, as labour unrest disrupted production and rising costs eroded the country's competitive edge, three factory owners said.

Between 1 and 18 November, brands diverted about $254 million worth of orders from Bangladesh, with most moving to neighbouring India, the owners said, a shift that represents a major blow to a key pillar of Bangladesh's economy and could extend beyond the current unrest.

Industry leaders have said rising wages, energy shortages and political uncertainty have weakened the low-cost advantage that helped make Bangladesh the world's second apparel exporter after China, prompting global brands to diversify sourcing.