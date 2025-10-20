LIC restarts pension insurance scheme, what benefits will be given

The new scheme was inaugurated yesterday, Sunday at Motijheel, Dhaka, by Md Muhibuzzaman, the Managing Director (MD) of JBC. Alongside this, he also inaugurated a Customer Service Fortnight, which will run from 19 October to 2 November.

According to a press release issued by JBC, the new pension policy and the Customer Service Fortnight were launched under the directive of the Financial Institutions Division, as part of the celebration of “Youth Festival 2025.”

During the opening ceremony, the first premium receipts (FPR) for the new pension policy were formally handed over to two customers, Shayla Sharmin and Sheikh Mohammad Hasan.