No fuel shortage in country, 2 more shipments to arrive 9 March: Energy Minister

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku on Saturday assured that there is no shortage of fuel in the country and urged people not to panic or rush to stock oil.

“There is no chance of a fuel shortage but since a war is ongoing, we have to plan and manage carefully and maintain austerity,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after an hour-long meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Tejgaon.

The minister said a decision was taken during the meeting that fuel prices will not be increased for the time being.