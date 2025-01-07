Benapole: New conditions for exports, tests for 12 import items
The authorities have imposed new conditions on the export of goods through Benapole port, in addition to the import of 12 particular commodities.
The Benapole customs house issued an order in this regard on Monday. However, the exporters expressed fear that it would only intensify difficulties in their trade.
Now, exports exceeding $40,000 in value or consisting of more than 20,000 pieces of ready-made garments – such as shirts, pants, T-shirts, and undergarments – have to go through mandatory physical inspection. It means the authorities would open the consignments and verify if the products match with the export announcement.
The land port is usually used to export products to India, while a number of exporters use the route to ship goods to third countries via India.
In the same order, the customs authority mentioned 12 types of imported goods as "sensitive" and "customs-risky", indicating that the products are associated with a high risk of tax evasion.
The commodities are cosmetics, all types of clothing, imitation jewelry, batteries, new and old motor parts (for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers), tires and tubes, bicycle parts, electronics and electrical products, machinery and parts imported under concessions, parts related to industries, medical equipment and surgical tools, and miscellaneous products grouped in a single consignment.
The authorities directed to carry out physical inspection on these imported items, saying that this directive will remain in effect until further notice.