Sonali Bank officials, employees took Tk 1.16b in excess bonuses; ordered to return the money

Order to return the two excess bonuses

During the interim government’s tenure, the Financial Institutions Division wrote to Sonali Bank’s MD on 27 March 2025, ordering the recovery of the money paid as the two additional bonuses in violation of the policy. But even after a year and a half, the bank authorities have not taken steps to recover the money from the officials and employees and deposit it in the state treasury.

Officials of the Financial Institutions Division said neither the 2023 policy nor the 2025 policy allowed Sonali Bank officials and employees to receive five bonuses. Yet the bank’s officials and employees received five incentive bonuses for their performance in 2023.

After paying the bonuses, Sonali Bank applied to the Financial Institutions Division for approval and also sought forgiveness for violating the policy. However, the division did not move to approve the five bonuses by violating its own policy.

Most recently, on 11 September, the Financial Institutions Division sent another letter to Sonali Bank’s MD. It stated that the division did not agree to the payment of five incentive bonuses for the bank’s 2023 performance.

The same letter instructed the bank to recover the money paid as the two additional bonuses in violation of the policy and adjust the amount accordingly.

According to Sonali Bank sources, around 21,500 officials and employees received the bonuses. In addition to the regular three bonuses, they also received two additional incentive bonuses.

Each bonus was essentially equivalent to one month’s basic salary. A senior bank official said one bonus amounted to around Tk 600 million. On that basis, the two additional bonuses amounted to around Tk 1.16 billion.

Sonali Bank MD and CEO Shawkat Ali Khan told Prothom Alo last night, “The decision to give five bonuses was taken before I joined the bank. Since the money has already been paid, we have requested the government to accept it in some way or another. We will make the same request again.”