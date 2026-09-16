Moody’s restores Bangladesh’s credit rating outlook to stable

The agency kept Bangladesh’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at ‘B2’ and its short-term issuer rating at ‘Not Prime’.

People in the banking sector said the revision would increase the credit limits that foreign banks extend to Bangladeshi banks, which could help boost imports.

Muhit Rahman, a former managing director of Standard Chartered Bangladesh and former head of a financial institution who has long worked on the impact of Moody’s ratings, currently serves as managing director of One Bank. He told Prothom Alo that major lenders around the world attach considerable importance to Moody’s ratings.

“Banks in Bangladesh need credit lines from foreign banks to finance imports. When Moody’s lowers the rating, those credit limits are reduced. Foreign banks will now start increasing dollar credit lines again. This will allow us to open letters of credit (LCs) more easily. An increase in the supply of dollars could also have an impact on costs,” he said.

Muhit Rahman added that Bangladesh Bank has begun implementing a Tk 600 billion incentive package, which he described as very positive at this time.

“Imports of capital machinery as well as raw materials will now increase. This will also boost credit flows to the private sector. If closed factories reopen, the economy will regain momentum. That will create jobs and increase GDP growth,” he said.