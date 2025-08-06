Stocks witness fall
Although the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) began the day with a slight upward trend on Wednesday, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed a decline from the morning.
By the end of the day, both markets, however, closed with losses.
At the DSE, the key index DSEX fell by 14 points, while the Shariah-based index DSES dropped by 1 point and the DS30, comprising blue-chip companies, lost 4 points.
Out of the 400 companies traded on the DSE, share prices declined for the majority. Prices increased for 154 companies, declined for 184 and remained unchanged for 62.
Despite the initial rise in indices, most shares in the A, B, and Z categories saw a downward trend.
In the A category, which includes well-performing companies that declare maximum dividends, prices rose for 87 companies while 108 saw a drop. Prices remained unchanged for 26 companies.
In the block market, shares and units worth Tk 290 million of 39 companies were traded, with City Insurance accounting for the highest turnover of Tk 50 million.
The total turnover at the DSE stood at Tk 8.89 billion, slightly lower than the previous trading session's Tk 9.11 billion.
Progoti Life Insurance topped the gainers’ list in Dhaka with a 9.20 per cent price increase, while Far East Islami Life Insurance was the worst performer, losing over 5 per cent.
Decline in CSE as well
The CSE also ended the day in the red, with the overall index falling by 49 points.
Among the 219 companies traded on the CSE, share prices increased for 81, declined for 107, and remained unchanged for 31.
The daily turnover at the CSE surged to Tk 500 million, up from Tk 100 million in the previous session.
Eastern Cables topped the gainers’ list with a 10 per call rise, while Hami Industries was the worst performer, losing 10% of its share value.