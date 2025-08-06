Stocks witness fall

Although the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) began the day with a slight upward trend on Wednesday, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed a decline from the morning.

By the end of the day, both markets, however, closed with losses.

At the DSE, the key index DSEX fell by 14 points, while the Shariah-based index DSES dropped by 1 point and the DS30, comprising blue-chip companies, lost 4 points.