Banks now face cash crunch 

The banks receive deposits from the people and different public and private institutions. They have to pay interest against the deposits on a regular basis.

The banks have recently raised the interest to a highest possible level to attract more deposits. The weaker a bank and the more money it needs, the higher its interest rate.

Some even made special arrangements to accumulate more deposits. They are receiving deposits with interest up to 8 and a half per cent. It raised a question as to how the banks are running their business providing such a high interest as they have to meet the operation cost and make profit also.

On Tuesday, the banks borrowed money from each other under the call money facility at a maximum interest of 6.78 per cent, which was 4.25 per cent a year ago. The interest on call money lending for 14 days has even gone up to 10 per cent.

According to the Bangladesh Bank data, the average interest rate on call money was 5.77 per cent on 4 January and it rose by more than 1 per cent in just a few days.

The central bank is regularly lending money to other banks under the repo facility at 5.85 per cent interest, in addition to special liquidity support in special cases. It introduced a special credit facility for the Shariah-based banks due to the recent crisis. Also, the Shariah-based banks received liquidity support under special arrangements at 8.75 per cent interest.

The managing director of a commercial bank, on the condition of anonymity, said a crack developed in the confidence of the depositors when the central bank, instead of imposing punishment, arranged special facilities for the Shariah-based banks amid irregularities. All the banks, more or less, are now suffering from a liquidity crunch in the aftermath. The crisis-hit ones are being forced to borrow money from others at a high interest rate.

The central bank spokesperson, Mezbaul Haque, said, “The interest on treasury bills is increasing, so the interest on all types of money lending tools is also rising - it is normal.”

He also noted that more than Tk 1000 billion has gone to the central bank vault due to increased dollar sales. It may trigger a temporary imbalance in liquidity. The banks are managing liquidity as best they can.

However, no decision has been taken to raise the loan interest rate, he added.