LPG imports fall by 150,000 tonnes, cylinders unavailable even at double price

As the demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the country increases by more than 10 per cent every year, the supply to the market must be increased accordingly to keep pace with this growing demand. Compared to 2023, imports rose by nearly 336,000 tonnes in 2024.

However, compared to the previous year, imports last year decreased by nearly 150,000 tonnes. The drop in imports was especially high in the last three months of the year, creating a severe shortage of LPG in the market.

Over the past three years, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has presented this trend in LPG imports. According to responsible sources at the commission, LPG imports in 2023 were 1,275,000 tonnes. In 2024, it rose to 1,610,000 tonnes. Last year, only 1,465,000 tonnes were imported.