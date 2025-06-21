Why did default loans double in just nine months?

Following the fall of the Awami League government, default loans in the banking sector have registered a steep surge. In fact, the scenario was quite similar during the ousted government, but they resorted to various tactics to hide the true figures.

Before each national election, special policies were introduced to help borrowers regularise defaulted loans. Also, they were exempted from being defaulters under special arrangements whenever any local or global crisis emerged. Still, the reported volume of defaulted loans went up significantly during the previous government.

When the Awami League assumed office in 2009, total default loans were just Tk 224.81 billion. This figure ballooned to Tk 2.11 trillion in June 2024, shortly before the government’s ouster through a mass uprising.