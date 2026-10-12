BRAC and City Bank launch new service, what does ‘Digibox’ offer

BRAC Bank and City Bank have started rolling out smart courier lockers known as ‘Digibox’ to make banking service more convenient for the customers.

These boxes have been installed in front of the bank branches for now. Both banks also plan to introduce these smart lockers at metro rail stations in the future.

Customers applying for ATM cards, chequebooks or bank account statements at branches can now collect them from these lockers at any time after receiving an SMS notification. This service has eased customer crowds at bank branches while allowing clients to pick up their cards and cheques at a time convenient for them.

BRAC Bank first introduced Digibox at its Gulshan North branch in June. Since then, the bank has set up these lockers at its Gulshan, Motijheel, Karwan Bazar, Elephant Road and Sat Masjid branches.

City Bank recently rolled out a similar service at its Gulshan branch, branding it as Access Plus.