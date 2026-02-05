Bangladesh-US trade deal on 9 Feb, adviser, secy not attending in person

A trade agreement on reciprocal tariffs with the United States will be signed in Washington, the US capital, next Monday, 9 February.

However, the signing ceremony will begin a day earlier, on 8 February. Despite this, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman will not attend the two-day event in person.

Both the Commerce Adviser and the Commerce Secretary confirmed the matter to this correspondent separately by phone on Thursday afternoon.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin told Prothom Alo that neither he nor the Commerce Secretary would travel to the US for the signing ceremony.