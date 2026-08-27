BMW, Lexus and Range Rover cars imported in stead of old spare parts

The importer declared that the consignment contained vehicle parts such as headlights, used doors, suspension shock absorbers, tail lights, air cleaner boxes, rubber channels and steering wheels.

Instead of these used vehicle parts, the consignment contained luxury BMW, Lexus, Range Rover and Toyota cars.

The importer had divided the four luxury cars into several parts as completely knocked down (CKD) units and declared them as used vehicle parts.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate seized the vehicles during an operation after detecting that they had been imported by evading customs duties. Each of the vehicles is worth more than Tk 1 crore (10 million). The incident took place at Mongla Port.