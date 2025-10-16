Public works officials accused of removing doors and windows from govt residence

According to local residents and officials of the Public Works Department, the single-storey residence had remained unoccupied for some time, resulting in its gradual deterioration.

During his tenure in Pabna, Sub-Assistant Engineer Ibrahim Biswas expressed interest in residing in the property. After carrying out some repair and painting work, he moved in.

Upon his transfer to Rangamati six months ago, he vacated the house and reportedly removed certain furniture items as well as the doors and windows from the government property.

When contacted via mobile phone, Ibrahim Biswas denied the allegations. He claimed that the house had been abandoned and the doors and windows were merely removed temporarily. They can be reinstalled if necessary.