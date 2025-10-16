Public works officials accused of removing doors and windows from govt residence
In Pabna, a Sub-Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department has been accused of removing the doors and windows from a government residence upon his transfer, leaving the house in an dilapidated condition.
The incident has sparked widespread criticism.
The official in question is Ibrahim Biswas, who was transferred from Pabna to Rangamati six months ago and is currently working there.
According to local residents and officials of the Public Works Department, the single-storey residence had remained unoccupied for some time, resulting in its gradual deterioration.
During his tenure in Pabna, Sub-Assistant Engineer Ibrahim Biswas expressed interest in residing in the property. After carrying out some repair and painting work, he moved in.
Upon his transfer to Rangamati six months ago, he vacated the house and reportedly removed certain furniture items as well as the doors and windows from the government property.
When contacted via mobile phone, Ibrahim Biswas denied the allegations. He claimed that the house had been abandoned and the doors and windows were merely removed temporarily. They can be reinstalled if necessary.
A field visit on Tuesday afternoon revealed that the single-storey building now resembles a skeleton structure, the frame remains, but all doors and windows are missing, leaving the interior completely exposed.
Several employees of the Public Works Department stated that Biswas had carried out repairs when he first moved in but became angry after not receiving reimbursement for the expenses.
Consequently, upon his transfer, he dismantled and took away the doors and windows, rendering the building unusable.
Commenting on the matter nearly six months later, Mahbubul Alam, President of the Ichamati River Protection Movement Committee and a local teacher said, “As far as I know, government property may be repaired but not removed. What the official has done is a serious offence. The matter should be investigated and appropriate action must be taken.”
AB M. Fazlur Rahman, Director of the Pabna Chamber of Commerce and Industry and President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) stated, “Government property belongs to the people. Such irresponsible conduct by a government officer is unacceptable and is an abuse of power.”
Regarding the issue, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department’s Pabna office, Rashed Kabir said, “The quarter was in an abandoned condition. The items taken by Ibrahim Biswas will be promptly replaced.”