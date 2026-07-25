Akij launches helicopter service for passengers and patients
Akij Group, one of Bangladesh's leading industrial conglomerates, has entered the commercial helicopter business, launching services for both patient transport and passenger travel.
The service is being operated by Akij Aviation Limited, a subsidiary of the group, and is designed to serve corporate and business travel, tourism, industrial operations, private transportation, and emergency medical services, the company said in a press release on Saturday.
Akij Aviation said its commercial helicopter service will offer passengers faster travel, a modern and comfortable flying experience, and reliable transportation.
The company has initially launched the service with three helicopters: one Bell 505 dedicated to air ambulance operations and two Robinson R66 helicopters for passenger transport.
According to Akij Aviation, demand for helicopter services has been rising in Bangladesh as business leaders increasingly rely on them for quick travel and urgent engagements. Helicopters are also being used for emergency rescue missions in remote areas, transporting critically ill patients, urgent travel, film and television shoots, political tours, wedding transportation, and private travel.
The company said it aims to provide a safe and time-saving travel option for customers with specialised transportation needs.
The press release also noted that a free air ambulance service is already operating for poor and underprivileged patients in the Khulna Division. Managed by the Ad-din Foundation, the service is being operated by Akij Aviation to provide emergency medical transportation at no cost.