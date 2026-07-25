Akij launches helicopter service for passengers and patients

Akij Group, one of Bangladesh's leading industrial conglomerates, has entered the commercial helicopter business, launching services for both patient transport and passenger travel.

The service is being operated by Akij Aviation Limited, a subsidiary of the group, and is designed to serve corporate and business travel, tourism, industrial operations, private transportation, and emergency medical services, the company said in a press release on Saturday.

Akij Aviation said its commercial helicopter service will offer passengers faster travel, a modern and comfortable flying experience, and reliable transportation.

The company has initially launched the service with three helicopters: one Bell 505 dedicated to air ambulance operations and two Robinson R66 helicopters for passenger transport.