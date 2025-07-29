Recession fear looms large over private sector

Following the ouster of the Awami League government in August last year through a student-people's mass uprising, a wave of stagnation swept through the private sector in Bangladesh.

New investments have declined significantly, while many existing factories have been forced to shut down, triggering a severe employment crisis.

Due to financial constraints, nearly one-fourth of the country’s banks have halted loan disbursements, while others are shifting focus toward investing in government bills and bonds rather than private lending.

As a result, private sector credit growth has dropped to its lowest level on record.