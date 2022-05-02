Acute crisis of bottled soybean oil in local market

Karwan Bazar shop owners alluded to a cat and mouse game about the supply of soybean oil. A visit to different markets in the capital on Monday found that there is almost no soybean oil in the market. Sellers of the shops that have the oil were forcing the shoppers to buy other items if they wanted to buy oil.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Karwan Bazar’s Sonali Enterprise proprietor Md Dulal Mia said this situation has been going on for a week. Oil has been supplied at best three days in the last seven days. The wholesalers also have increased the price. Bottle of one-litre soybean oil is being sold at Tk 159 each but sellers are being forced to sell those at Tk 160. That is why the sellers are forcing the shoppers to buy something else with oil, he added.

Another seller, Md Aslam, said they got two cartons of soybean oil when a magistrate raided the market on Sunday afternoon. “It took just 10 minutes to sell the oil.”