Tanker with 27,300 tonnes diesel from Malaysia to arrive at Chittagong Port

A tanker named ‘PVT Solana’ carrying 27,300 tonnes of refined diesel from Malaysia is set to arrive at Chittagong Port today, Monday.

The vessel is expected to anchor at the outer anchorage of the port today after completing necessary formalities, and is scheduled to dock at the dolphin jetty tomorrow, Tuesday.

Chittagong port Secretary Syed Refayet Hamim confirmed the matter, saying the tanker is heading towards the port with the diesel consignment from Malaysia.