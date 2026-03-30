Tanker with 27,300 tonnes diesel from Malaysia to arrive at Chittagong Port
A tanker named ‘PVT Solana’ carrying 27,300 tonnes of refined diesel from Malaysia is set to arrive at Chittagong Port today, Monday.
The vessel is expected to anchor at the outer anchorage of the port today after completing necessary formalities, and is scheduled to dock at the dolphin jetty tomorrow, Tuesday.
Chittagong port Secretary Syed Refayet Hamim confirmed the matter, saying the tanker is heading towards the port with the diesel consignment from Malaysia.
“The ongoing global situation and instability in the Middle East have triggered a fuel crisis worldwide. The impact is also visible in Bangladesh. To tackle the situation, the port authority is prioritizing the unloading of fuel-carrying vessels,” he said.
The port secretary said a total of 33 vessels carrying LNG, LPG, crude oil, gas oil and base oil arrived at Chittagong port in the previous 27 days and another LNG-carrying vessel is expected on 4 April.
Earlier, a vessel carrying 31,000 tomnes of refined diesel, which arrived on March 26, has already unloaded its cargo and left the port.
A responsible official of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), requesting anonymity, informed BSS that apart from sea routes, around 7,000 tonnes of diesel have already reached the country through a pipeline from India’s Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).
However, another consignment scheduled to arrive from India on 31 March may be delayed by a few days due to official procedures.