Remittances: Bangladesh receives $1.93b in 26 days of July

Bangladeshi expatriates sent US$1.93 billion in remittances during the first 26 days of July, the opening month of the 2025–26 fiscal year, said Arif Hossain Khan, executive director and Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank.

Data from the central bank shows that remittance inflow during the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY2024–25) stood at $1.55 billion, marking a 23.97 per cent year-on-year growth.