Finance Minister to place budget for FY27 in parliament Thursday

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury is set to place his maiden national budget for the fiscal year FY27 in the Jatiya Sangsad tomorrow, Thursday aiming to advance Bangladesh’s transition towards a more investment-driven and “trillion-dollar economy” through higher growth targets, regulatory reforms and expanded fiscal measures.

The total outlay of the budget is likely to be set at Tk 9.38 trillion, the largest national budget in the country’s history.

This will be the first budget of the BNP government this time following a landslide victory in parliamentary election held on February 12 this year. A BNP-led government had last presented its national budget for the fiscal year 2006-‘07 under then Finance Minister M Saifur Rahman.

According to Finance Division officials, the budget is being prepared under the broad theme of “Economic Democratization and Deregulation: Bangladesh’s Journey Towards a Trillion-Dollar Economy,”.

The budget is set to place strong emphasis on human resource development aligning with its “Bangladesh First” vision. The budget prioritizes education, health, employment, social protection, and entrepreneurship to build long-term economic capacity and foster a modern, knowledge-based, and inclusive economy.