Gold prices rise again after 1 day, Tk 2,157 per bhori today

Gold prices in the domestic market have risen again after just one day. Following a decline on Friday, prices increased on Saturday morning. As a result, the price of one bhori of 22-carat gold has risen by Tk 2,157.

According to the revised rates, the price of hallmark 22-carat gold now stands at Tk 237,012 per bhori.

The price of 21-carat gold has reached Tk 226,282 per bhori, while 18-carat gold is priced at Tk 193,914 per bhori. Gold produced under the traditional method now costs Tk 157,931 per bhori.