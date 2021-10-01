Local

Aviation sector growth to triple in next 15 years: State minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Boeing 787 of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
Reuters file photo

The growth of Bangladesh’s aviation sector will triple in the next 15 years, said the state minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Thursday.

By 2017, Bangladesh’s aviation market has almost doubled, and passenger and cargo transportation has grown at a rate of about 10 per cent over the past 10 years, he said.

The state minister was speaking at Jashore Airport on the occasion of inauguration of direct flights of US Bangla Airlines on Jashore-Chattogram and Jashore-Cox’s Bazar routes, reports UNB.

If growth happens as expected, it will lead to huge employment opportunities as well as improve the socio-economic condition of the country
Md Mahbub Ali, State minister for civil aviation and tourism

“If growth happens as expected, it will lead to huge employment opportunities as well as improve the socio-economic condition of the country,” he added.

He also acknowledged how the state-owned and private airlines are doing well in business.

“They have gained the trust of the customers through their services. Day by day they are increasing the number of their destinations on international and domestic routes,” he said.

Thanking US Bangla Airlines for launching new routes to connect different districts by air, Mahbub said that the increase in air connectivity would not only create easier and more comfortable travel opportunities for the people but also help in expanding regional trade and commerce.

He also hoped that the aviation sector will play an important role in reviving the tourism industry in the county.

