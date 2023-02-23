Accredited certificate necessary to increase export of agri items to UK

Bangladesh being a Commonwealth member state has a huge scope for boosting export of agricultural items to the UK through availing duty and quota-free access facilities, said speakers at a meeting on Wednesday.

But for this the government and the policymakers have to ensure international standard accredited lab certificates, diversification in export items, quality control from production stage to shipment, packaging and supplying bacteria free product through maintaining due standards, emphasis on contract and zone farming and building separate special economic zone for the agri processed industries, they suggested.