Online tax return filing to remain mandatory for all taxpayers in new fiscal
All taxpayers will be required to file their income tax returns online in the upcoming fiscal year as well. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made online filing mandatory through a special order issued on Sunday. Taxpayers will be able to submit their returns online from 1 July.
Online submission of income tax returns was also mandatory in the current fiscal year. For the 2026–27 fiscal year, taxpayers will be able to file their returns through the NBR’s website.
At present, there are around 12.5 million holders of Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs). However, only about 4 to 4.2 million of them file tax returns each year.
Who is exempt from mandatory online filing
Five categories of taxpayers have been exempted from the mandatory online filing requirement. According to the NBR’s special order, these include taxpayers aged 65 years or above; physically disabled or persons with special needs, subject to submission of the relevant certificate; Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad; legal representatives filing on behalf of deceased taxpayers; and foreign nationals working in Bangladesh.
These taxpayers may still choose to file their returns online if they wish.
How to pay taxes
Taxpayers can pay their taxes from home through bank transfer, debit card, credit card, bKash, Rocket, Nagad, or any other mobile financial service application before submitting their income tax returns online.
If taxpayers encounter any difficulties while filing their online returns, NBR officials will provide round-the-clock assistance through its call centre and other electronic platforms to resolve issues immediately.
Tax returns can be filed throughout the year
From the upcoming fiscal year, taxpayers will be allowed to file their income tax returns throughout the year. Those who file earlier will receive greater tax benefits.
According to the proposed budget, taxpayers who file their returns during the first quarter of the fiscal year (July–September) will receive a rebate equal to 5 per cent of their payable tax or Tk 25,000, whichever is lower.
Those filing during the second quarter (October–December) will simply pay the tax due without any additional incentive.
Taxpayers filing during the third quarter (January–March) will be required to pay an additional amount equivalent to 2 per cent of the payable tax or Tk 3,000, whichever is higher.
Those filing during the fourth quarter (April–June) will have to pay an additional amount equivalent to 5 per cent of the payable tax or Tk 5,000, whichever is higher.