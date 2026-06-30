Online tax return filing to remain mandatory for all taxpayers in new fiscal

All taxpayers will be required to file their income tax returns online in the upcoming fiscal year as well. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made online filing mandatory through a special order issued on Sunday. Taxpayers will be able to submit their returns online from 1 July.

Online submission of income tax returns was also mandatory in the current fiscal year. For the 2026–27 fiscal year, taxpayers will be able to file their returns through the NBR’s website.

At present, there are around 12.5 million holders of Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs). However, only about 4 to 4.2 million of them file tax returns each year.