Inflation rises to 8.49pc in Dec, what impact on household expenses

Inflation has risen for two consecutive months, with overall inflation increasing to 8.49 per cent in December after having already gone up in November.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released the inflation data for December on Monday.

Inflation has been fluctuating over the past year. However, it has remained within the 8 per cent range.

Inflation increased slightly in December. Earlier, in November, inflation had risen to 8.29 per cent. In December, it increased further to 8.49 per cent.