Bangladesh's merchandise exports surge 25.91pc in June

Bangladesh's merchandise exports posted a strong 25.91 per cent year-on-year growth in June, reflecting renewed momentum despite persistent global economic and geopolitical challenges.

According to provisional data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the country earned US$4.20 billion from merchandise exports in June 2026, up from $3.34 billion in the same month of 2025.

The growth was driven by strong performances across major export sectors, including ready-made garments (RMG), leather and leather products, jute and jute goods, home textiles, engineering products and agricultural products.