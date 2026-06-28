Bangladesh trades more with Brazil than Argentina

Among Bangladeshi football fans, Brazil and Argentina enjoy almost equal popularity. In bilateral trade with Bangladesh, however, Brazil is well ahead.

Bangladesh exports more than eight times as much to Brazil as it does to Argentina, reflecting stronger demand for Bangladeshi products in the Brazilian market. Bangladesh also imports significantly more goods from Brazil.

Although Argentina trails Brazil in terms of trade volume, it has outperformed Brazil in the growth of imports from Bangladesh.

According to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh’s exports to Brazil have increased by nearly 113 per cent, or more than doubled, over the past five years. In contrast, exports to Argentina have grown by 215 per cent, or more than tripled.