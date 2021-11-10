Bangladesh a suitable place for UK investors: Experts

Experts at an investment summit recently observed that Bangladesh is a suitable place for investors of the United Kingdom (UK), reports BSS.

They made the observation at the “Showcase Bangladesh 2021: Bangladesh-UK Investment Summit” in London on 4 November, said a press release on Wednesday.

Public and private sector leaders of Bangladesh and UK came together at the summit to discuss the many win-win propositions that can take UK-Bangladesh trade and investment relations to new heights.

The event was jointly organised by Standard Chartered and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).