Bangladesh eyes surplus onion yield as Summer BARI-5 variety creates enormous potential

The government has taken action plan to increase onion production by 1 million tonnes in next three years as the high yielding summer onion has created a prospect of raising onion production in the country to achieve self-sufficiency in onion production, said the officials today.

“The Summer BARI-5 onion variety has created enormous potentials to reaching self-sufficiency in onion production, so we want to spread cultivation of the variety across the country”, agriculture minister M Abdur Razzaque said online as the chief guest while joining field demonstration day of the variety at Kaligangni village of Meherpur Sadar upazila.

The sample production of the summer variety onion at the demonstration plots found approximately 19 tonnes in per hectare within 2-3 months whereas it is not more than 10-12 tonnes during winter season.