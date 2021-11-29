Bangladesh receives $2.7b pledge at international investment summit

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone have signed an investment deal of $150 million on the closing day of the summit.

The conference focused on the opportunity of investment in the country as its domestic markets have been expanding with enhancing buying capacity of consumers.

Speaking in different sessions on November 28 and 29, the private and public sector experts, investors, business organizations’ leaders emphasized Bangladesh’ domestic markets’ consumption demand along with the country’s ability in the productions as well as manufacturing sector.

They said per capita income of Bangladesh crossed (USD) $2500, which means purchase capacity of the people have increased significantly.