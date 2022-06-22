Bangladesh sees rise in millionaires despite pandemic and inflation

“The wheel of industry is turning as before. Bangladesh’s economy is also turning around. The rich people became richer more during the pandemic in Bangladesh and other countries in the world,” He said.
In March 2020, the number of accounts of individuals and institutions holding more than Tk 10 million (1 crore) in the banking system was 82,625. After a year in September 2021, the number of such accounts exceeded 100,000.
In the January-March period of 2022, the BB’s Banks statistics showed that the deposits volume in the millionaire bank accounts have increased by Tk 96.47 billion (9,647 crore). As of March 2022, the total volume of deposit in the millionaire accounts stands over Tk 6.63 trillion (6.63 lakh crore). It was around Tk 6.54 trillion (6.54 lakh crore) at the end of last year.
According to the BB data, the number of millionaire accounts is less that 1 per cent of the total bank accounts, which hold about 44 per cent of the total deposit.
Till March 2022, the total number of bank accounts stood at 127.3 million (12.73 crores) with a deposit around Tk 15.15 trillion (15.15 lakh crore).
Since 2010, the number of millionaires with an asset value worth $5 million (50 lakh) in the country has increased at an average rate of 14.3 per cent, the highest growth recorded in the world during the period.
In Bangladesh, there were only 5 millionaires in 1972. The number increased to 47 in 1975. In 1980, there were 98 millionaires. The number was 943 in 1990, 2,594 in 1996, 5,162 in 2001, 8,887 in 2006 and 19,163 in 2008.