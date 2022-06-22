Bangladesh sees rise in millionaires despite pandemic and inflation

Bangladesh has seen an increase in the number of millionaires during the Covid-19 period, according to Bangladesh Bank’s updated data.

The data, made available to UNB on Wednesday, showed that the number of millionaire bank account holders stood at 103,597 in the first quarter (Jan-March) this year, which was 101,976 at the end of December 2021.

It means that number of millionaire bank account holders in the country increased by 1,621 in the first three months of 2022 despite the inflation threat fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Economist AB Mirza Azizul Islam told UNB that the global economy is recovering with the ease of Covid-19 pandemic related restrictions.