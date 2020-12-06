Bangladesh to sign trade agreement with Bhutan Sunday

Bangladesh is set to enter a new age of bilateral trade deals by signing a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with Bhutan on Sunday, reports UNB.

This will be the first bilateral PTA of Bangladesh, which will allow 34 Bhutanese products to get duty-free market access.

Also, 100 Bangladeshi products including readymade garment will get the same facility in Bhutan.

The two Asian neighbours will later be able to add more items to the duty-free list, commerce minister Tipu Munshi said on Saturday.

The trade agreement with Bhutan will mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two Asian countries.

The PTA will be signed at a virtual program in Foreign Service Academy where prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering will join.