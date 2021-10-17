Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit to kick off on 26 Oct

The commerce ministry and the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) will organize the summit jointly from 26 October to 1 November.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the summit from her official residence Ganobhaban.
The summit will bring together the top policymakers, leaders of successful companies and leading investors, business analysts, CEOs of big conglomerates, multilateral agencies both from the host country and from across the world.
Interested businesses and companies of different sectors can join the virtual B2B meetings and connect suitable matches in Bangladesh.
The week-long investment summit includes nine sectors underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy, demanding massive investments especially in Infrastructure (Physical, logistics and Energy), IT/ITES and FINTECH, leather goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Light Engineering, Plastic products, Agro and food processing, Jute and Textiles, FMCG and Retail Business.