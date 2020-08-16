Bangladesh’s first blockchain LC transaction executed

Standard Chartered Bank has successfully executed Bangladesh’s first blockchain transaction by issuing a Letter of Credit (LC) for Viyellatex Ltd over the Contour blockchain network.

Standard Chartered Bank acted as the issuing bank for the applicant, as well as the advising bank for the beneficiary of the LC, said a press release.

The entire transaction was paperless and completed digitally through Contour’s network. Contour provides a distributed trade network enabling an enhanced degree of collaboration across the main elements of trade with all participants leveraging the network to create and renew trade data in real-time.

Built on R3’s Corda blockchain, Contour improves data transparency, removes administration costs and reduces friction in global trade: All of this leading to an overall increase in efficiency and reduction in costs for all parties.