Bank deposits are shifting to Gulshan too

Dhaka's upscale neighbourhood Gulshan is the home of many rich businesspersons of the country and many industrial groups have opened their offices there too. The head offices of private banks are being also reallocated to the upscale area one after the other. As a result, deposits in the banks located in Gulshan area are steadily increasing. In fact, 11 per cent of total bank deposits are now in Gulshan.

However, the maximum amount of bank deposits still is in the capital’s old commercial hub Motijheel. The amount of deposits in Motijheel area is more than that of the entire Chattogram district. Some 38.15 per cent of total deposits are in Motijheel, Gulshan and Chattogram. And deposits in Motijheel and Gulshan areas alone stand at nearly 25 per cent. This was revealed in the September 2020 report of Bangladesh Bank.

Insiders of the banking sector said many business establishments have left Motijheel and relocated to Gulshan over the last two decades. This relocation was more in the last decade. Similarly, many businesspersons and wealthy persons have built their homes in Gulshan, moving away from Dhanmondi. Seven banks -- Shahjalal Islami Bank, Trust Bank, Eastern Bank, Prime Bank, Jamuna Bank, First Security Bank, Dhaka Bank and AB Bank -- relocated their head offices from Motijheel to Gulshan in the last five years. Construction of Standard Bank’s head office is underway in Gulshan. These shifts have had a negative impact on the deposits in Motijheel and Dhanmondi.