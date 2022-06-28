BASIS to showcase local IT sector in three European countries

To this end, a BASIS delegation will visit Austria on 30 June, Hungary on 1 July and the UK on 2-6 July.
Its president Russell T Ahmed, senior vice president Samira Zuberi Himika and vice president Abu Daud Khan will be, among others, in the delegation.
This was disclosed at a press conference at the BASIS auditorium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
At the press conference, Russell T Ahmed said BASIS has been campaigning for development of the country’s IT sector and expansion of its market at home and abroad.
Currently, member companies of BASIS export products worth about $1.40 billion (140 crore) that is approximately Tk 130.86 billion (13,085 crore). In addition to the publicity of the IT sector, there is no alternative to foreign investment to reach the export target of $5 billion (500 crore) that is approximately Tk 467.35 billion (86,735 crore).
Russell T Ahmed said, keeping this target at the front, this time they have decided to participate directly in three technology based-events in Europe. The capacity of Bangladesh’s IT sector will be showcased at these events to at least 350 firms from Austria, Hungary, UK and Slovakia. They will also hold bilateral meeting with the IT firms from those countries.
“We believe such initiative will create our partnership and increase foreign investment. BASIS will also participate in any international event as the title sponsor for the first time,” he added.
Samira Zuberi said, ”Our member companies have been doing business successfully not only in Europe but also in other countries in the world and BASIS is working with the aim of expanding the market in different countries.”
BASIS director Ahmedul Islam, chairman of advisory standing committee M Rashidul Hasan, chairman of standing committee on international market development TIM Nurul Kabir, among others, were present at the press conference.