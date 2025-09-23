Bangladesh toy market likely to double to Tk 90b by 2030: DCCI

Bangladesh’s toy market is projected to double within the next five years, said President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Taskeen Ahmed on Tuesday.

Speaking at a seminar, titled ‘Export Diversification: Prospects of Innovation and Export in Toy Manufacturing Industry’, at the DCCI office in Motijheel, Taskeen Ahmed said the domestic toy market, currently valued at Tk 45 billion, is expected to reach Tk 90 billion by 2030.