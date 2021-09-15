BGMEA urges Bernicat to promote Bangladesh in USA

Terming Marcia Bernicat as a good friend and well-wisher of Bangladesh, Faruque Hassan sought her cooperation in changing the narrative of Bangladesh readymade garment industry in the USA as she was closely involved with the development and transformation of Bangladesh garment industry into a safe and sustainable one.

She was also requested to share the positive development and stories about the RMG industry she witnessed during her stay in Dhaka with key personnel in the US government and relevant stakeholders, said the BGMEA in a media release on Wednesday.

The BGMEA president hoped that Bernicat would continue her support to promote Bangladesh and its interests in the US.