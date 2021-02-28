BIDA, BBF join hands to boost FDI

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has joined hands with Better Bangladesh Foundation (BBF), a non-profit organization, in a bid to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.

As their first joint initiative, they will organise a virtual Bangladesh-Italy investment summit in April, aiming to strengthen the bilateral trade relations between the two countries and promote investment.

Besides, the two organisations will continue to implement a wide range of programmes, including road shows, seminars and conferences in different countries, to encourage more foreign investments in Bangladesh in the coming days under an agreement signed recently.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the BIDA headquarters on Wednesday.