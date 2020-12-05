BPC plans to build new LPG terminal at Matarbari

State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has decided to set up a dedicated liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal at Matarbari deep sea port in order to meet the growing energy needs of the country.

At present, the country consumes about one million tonnes of LPG annually. The figure was 47,000 tonnes in 2009, and projected to reach 2.5 million tonnes by 2025, industry insiders told news agency UNB.

LPG businessmen currently import liquified gas through small and medium-sized vessels from Singapore or other nearest deep sea ports where large vessels are anchored.

But once the Matarbari deep sea port becomes operational, large vessels will be able to dock there, reducing their cost by US$ 35-40 per tonne, according to BPC officials.