Brazil sees more opportunities of collaboration with Bangladesh, says top bank CEO

Impressed by Bangladesh’s growth and large-scale infrastructure development, Brazil now wants to engage broadly in agribusiness, trade, micro-finance and infrastructure, says chief executive officer (CEO) of Brazilian state-owned bank Caixa Economica Federal (CEF).

“We want to enhance the relationship between Brazil and Bangladesh. I think the relationship can be much larger and much higher,” Pedro Guimaraes told UNB in an interview.

He said like Bangladesh, Brazil is also growing and there is a huge scope of investment and to have greater engagement in agribusiness.

During his first visit to Bangladesh, the Brazilian economist and his team members visited Old Dhaka, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), Central Bank of Bangladesh, Ministry of Finance, Microcredit Regulatory Authority, head offices of Grammen Bank and BRAC and had interacted with the officials apart from meetings with microcredit borrowers.