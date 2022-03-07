Businessmen say no scarcity of edible oil in market

There is no crisis of edible oil in the kitchen markets across the country while there would be no crisis of such oil till the Holy Eid-ul-Fitr with the current stock of refined and non-refined oil, Businessmen has said.

They gave such assurance at a meeting with the importers, millers, refiners, wholesalers and leaders of different market committees to discuss the market situation of edible oil held on Monday at FBCCI Icon in the capital.

They, however, urged the government to withdraw VAT on the import of edible oil for the next three months to bring stability in the edible oil market and also to introduce bonded system for edible oil.

FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin presided over the meeting.

Importers and wholesalers who were present at the meeting said that edible oil has been imported in line with the demand of the domestic market while the current stock of edible oil would last with ease and comfort during the Holy month of Ramadan having no such crisis.