Gold price falls by Tk 9,214 per bhori after 4 consecutive days of increase

Previously, gold prices were increased twice last week, rising by a total of Tk 5,482 in two phases. Over the four consecutive days of increases this week, the price of gold rose by Tk 12,013 per bhori. With today’s reduction of Tk 9,214, the overall increase for the week stands at Tk 2,799.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) issued a notification this morning. It stated that the price adjustment was made due to an increase in the price of pure gold in the local market. However, the principal reason remains the rise in gold prices in the international market.

The price of high-quality silver has decreased by Tk 641 per bhori. Yesterday, it stood at Tk 7,173 per bhori; today it has fallen to Tk 6,532.