Chittagong port: New tariffs implemented despite objection from business leaders

Despite objections from business leaders, the Chittagong Port Authority has implemented new tariffs. The revised charges came into effect at the first hour of Wednesday.

The gazette notification announcing the new tariff rates was published on 14 September. According to the notification, service charges at the port have been increased by an average of 41 per cent compared to the previous rates.

The highest increase has been imposed on container handling charges. A review of the audited accounts for the 2023–24 fiscal year shows that the additional tariff per container (20 foot long) has been set at approximately US $39 (Tk 4,395).