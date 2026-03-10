Dollar surges in the country amid Middle East crisis

The price of the dollar has risen due to the purchase of remittance in the Middle East crisis.

Today, Tuesday, banks are purchasing remittances at a price of up to Tk 122.90.

As a result, the price of the dollar in imports has increased to Tk 123. Even a week ago, banks had priced imports up to Tk 122.50. This information is obtained from commercial bank sources.

On Tuesday morning, an importer told Prothom Alo that banks are taking advantage of the Middle East war. They have suddenly increased the price of the dollar in imports by 50 paisa. This has increased import costs, which will now increase prices at the consumer level.