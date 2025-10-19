Chittagong port: Business community protests against tariff hike

Leaders of the Port Users Forum have announced a programme of protest demanding suspension of the increased tariffs imposed by Chittagong Port authorities.

They warned that if the issue is not resolved within a week, they may resort to drastic measures, including a complete shutdown of the port.

The announcement came yesterday, Saturday afternoon at a protest meeting held at the Navy Convention Hall in Tigerpass, Chattogram.

The meeting was organised by the newly formed Port Users Forum to protect against what they describe as unreasonable and excessive charges imposed for various port services.