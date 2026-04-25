Cashless drive
NexusPay quietly nears about 10m users
In Bangladesh’s push toward cashless transactions and reducing the use of physical cash, the private Dutch-Bangla Bank’s mobile app NexusPay has established a strong position. Quietly, this app has reached nearly 10 million users. Alongside customers of Dutch-Bangla Bank and its mobile banking service Rocket, customers of other banks are also now using this service. As a result, NexusPay has become a universal app in the digital transaction ecosystem.
According to a Dutch-Bangla Bank report on NexusPay, transactions worth Tk 2.37 trillion were conducted through the app last year. The number of users and transactions is increasing continuously. Among users, 84 per cent are male and 16 per cent are female. Customers can use the app anytime via mobile, laptop, or computer to access transaction services.
Regarding this, Dutch-Bangla Bank’s Managing Director Ahteshamul Haque Khan told Prothom Alo, “Initially, NexusPay started with a limited number of features. Over time, more features have been gradually added in line with changing needs. As a result, monthly transactions now exceed Tk 200 billion. Our vision is for NexusPay to become the central hub for all types of transactions, where customers can complete most of their banking without visiting a branch. We are moving forward with that goal.”
10 million users in just eight years
Sources concerned at the bank said Dutch-Bangla Bank launched NexusPay in 2018. However, even before launching the app, the bank had been a pioneer in digital services—bringing ATM booths to customers’ doorsteps and launching the first mobile banking service, Rocket. After launching NexusPay in 2018, the bank gradually expanded its services and added various features, which increased user adoption.
Now, in addition to Dutch-Bangla Bank customers, users from any bank can use NexusPay with Visa and Mastercard.
Sources concerned said NexusPay had 6,281,000 users in 2023. Among them, 5,723,000 were Dutch-Bangla Bank customers, 459,000 were Rocket users, and 99,000 were customers from other banks. By 2025, total users increased to 9,043,000. Of these, 8,084,000 were Dutch-Bangla Bank customers, 817,000 were Rocket users, and 141,000 were from other banks. In the first three months of the current year, users increased by 407,000, bringing the total to 9,450,000 by the end of March.
Record-breaking transactions
NexusPay has also set records in financial transactions. No banking app in Bangladesh has previously achieved such scale in users and transactions. In 2023, total transactions on the platform were Tk 585.15 billion. Within a year, in 2024, it more than doubled to about Tk 1.35 trillion (134,806 crore). In 2025, transactions further increased to about Tk 2.38 trillion (2,37,572 crore)—nearly four times growth in just two years. In the first three months of 2026 (January–March) alone, transactions reached Tk 627.11 billion.
According to the bank, the largest volume of transactions comes from transfers between Dutch-Bangla Bank accounts. In 2025, this segment saw over Tk 1.45 trillion (145,495 crore) in transactions. Transfers to other banks totalled Tk 868.74 billion.
NexusPay is also becoming popular for payments and purchases. In 2025, utility bills worth Tk 41.91 billion were paid through the app. QR code-based purchases amounted to Tk 8.16 billion. Mobile recharge/top-up usage is also rising, reaching Tk 1.91 billion.
Not only in value but also in transaction count, NexusPay has set records. Across the country, 180,000 shops support QR code payments via NexusPay. In 2023, there were 40 million transactions through the app. By 2025, this doubled to 80 million transactions. In the first three months of 2026 alone, 22.6 million transactions were completed.
How to use NexusPay
To access this digital banking service, users must first download the official NexusPay app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After opening the app, they need to click the registration button and provide their active mobile number and select their SIM operator. Then, they must verify the number using an OTP (one-time password) received on their phone. Finally, by entering their name, email address, and setting a preferred 6-digit secure PIN, the initial registration is completed.
After successful login, users need to link their desired card or account. From the dashboard, they can select the Add Card option and choose the card type (such as Nexus debit, Rocket, Visa, or Mastercard). Then, they must enter the name on the card, the 16-digit card number, and the PIN. After OTP verification, the card is automatically activated in the app. This allows users to directly check balances or account status from the dashboard.
Beyond traditional banking, NexusPay also offers a virtual “loyalty points card,” which provides offers and cashback on purchases. The app also simplifies mobile recharge and utility bill payments. While Dutch-Bangla Bank customers can transfer funds to any bank account through this platform, this specific feature is currently limited for users of cards from other banks. However, other digital services like payments and purchases remain open to all users.