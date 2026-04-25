NexusPay quietly nears about 10m users

In Bangladesh’s push toward cashless transactions and reducing the use of physical cash, the private Dutch-Bangla Bank’s mobile app NexusPay has established a strong position. Quietly, this app has reached nearly 10 million users. Alongside customers of Dutch-Bangla Bank and its mobile banking service Rocket, customers of other banks are also now using this service. As a result, NexusPay has become a universal app in the digital transaction ecosystem.

According to a Dutch-Bangla Bank report on NexusPay, transactions worth Tk 2.37 trillion were conducted through the app last year. The number of users and transactions is increasing continuously. Among users, 84 per cent are male and 16 per cent are female. Customers can use the app anytime via mobile, laptop, or computer to access transaction services.