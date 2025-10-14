IMF projects Bangladesh's GDP Growth at 3.8 per cent in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the current calendar year at 3.8 per cent.

The projection was disclosed in the IMF's latest ‘World Economic Outlook, October 2025' report, published late Tuesday. The report's release coincided with the second day of the annual joint meetings of the World Bank and IMF, currently underway in Washington, D.C., USA.

This 3.8 per cent forecast remains unchanged from the IMF's previous projection released in April of this year.

According to the 'World Economic Outlook,' the IMF expects Bangladesh's growth rate to accelerate to 4.9 per cent in the following year (2026).

The international lender also estimates that the average overall inflation rate for the current year will stand at 10 per cent.