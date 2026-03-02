Exporters concerned as conflict spreads across the Middle East

The United States and Israeli joint forces attacked Iran on Saturday morning. In response, Iran has targeted American bases in various Middle Eastern countries, including Israel.

Due to the attacks and counter-attacks, all air communication in the region has been temporarily suspended, and Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz for all types of ships.

Although Bangladesh's exports to Iran are minimal, the Middle Eastern countries represent new markets for Bangladeshi products.

Exporters are concerned that these conflicts and counter-attacks across the Middle East may disrupt product exports to these countries.

They also fear that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will increase the cost of exporting goods.

According to international media, Iran has conducted attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq in response to the US and Israeli attacks. Among these countries, the UAE is a major market for Bangladesh.